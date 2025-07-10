Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Jul. 18| Burlington| Vermont Public at Lake Monsters Baseball Game

July 10, 2025
When: Friday, Jul. 18, 2025 | 6:35 p.m.
Where: Centennial Field | 98 University Rd, Burlington, VT 05401
Tickets: Click or tap here for game tickets

If you’re headed out to the Lake Monsters baseball game, stop by Vermont Public’s tent on the main concourse and pick up a sticker, participate in kids games and activities, enter for a chance to win a gift card to Vermont Public's merch store and meet some of our staff. We are excited to cheer on the home team with you!

Vermont Public will be at several Lake Monsters games this season. Check our full events schedule for other dates and times!
