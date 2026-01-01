Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Sports Rapport
Mondays at 2 p.m. LIVE on YouTube; 8 p.m. on Vermont Public Radio
Hosted by Mitch Wertlieb

Welcome to The Sports Rapport. We explore the teams, athletes, and stories that shape sports across Vermont, from major matchups to niche, local pursuits. Guided by host Mitch Wertlieb and fueled by many voices, we dig into what sports mean to Vermonters in a way that feels accessible, human, and alive.

Whether you’re a diehard fan or just sports-curious, this is a place to pull up a chair and join the conversation! Join us live on YouTube every Monday at 2 p.m. for lively conversation and thoughtful storytelling, all with the depth and curiosity you expect from Vermont Public. Subscribe on YouTube, listen wherever you get your podcasts or tune in on the radio Monday nights at 8.

Watch this space for our live premiere on Monday, February 2 at 2 p.m. ET.