Climate & Environment

Most Americans have recently been affected by extreme weather and support efforts to protect against future disasters, a new survey finds. And many people suffer long-term financial problems.
This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak will talk to local bike and tourism experts about Vermont's growing trail networks and other cycling trends.
The Montpelier-based writer and publisher joins Vermont Edition to discuss her new ABC book, which comes with tips for reducing carbon emissions.
The state is updating the solar net metering rules, but the Public Utility Commission did not make structural changes to how incentive payments are formulated — as some advocates called for.
Host Mikaela Lefrak talks with a Vermonter who found a threatened orchid species in Chittenden County, and a state botanist about the flower's significance.
David Feurzeig used to fly to venues to perform piano concerts. After giving up air travel, he has decided to launch a tour that will bring him to all 251 Vermont cities and towns for free community concerts.
Scientists with the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife have confirmed the existence of a population of small whorled pogonia, a rare orchid.
A new law will make it easier for some landowners to let their forests grow old — by making them eligible for a tax break.
The Biden administration will invoke the Defense Production Act to increase U.S. manufacturing of solar panels while declaring a two-year tariff exemption on panels from Southeast Asia.
It’s early in the growing season, but the weather has already challenged Vermont farmers. They’ve faced extreme temperature swings — something increasingly common with climate change.