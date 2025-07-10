Vermont beaches are closing for cyanobacteria. Here's how to keep track

Several beaches on Lake Champlain in Burlington have closed this week due to slick green cyanobacteria blooms — and several other bodies of water in the northwestern part of Vermont are on high alert.

As of Thursday, Burlington's North Beach, Leddy Beach, Texaco Beach, Blanchard Beach, Oakledge Cove and Blodgett Water Access Point were closed. High levels of cyanobacteria had showed up at the mouth of the LaPlatte River, Pine Haven Shores and Shelburne Pond in Shelburne, as well as Dead Creek Cove in Addison. Low to moderate levels had been spotted at the Lake Carmi day-use area.

Track cyanobacteria in Vermont

Going to a Vermont State Park? You can find the most up-to-date information about cyanobacteria and E. coli at the Current Status of Vermont State Parks Recreational Water. This is an online PDF that's regularly updated.

Going to a town or city beach? Check your town's website. Some of the most populated towns, like Burlington, Colchester and South Burlington, regularly post water status online.

Going somewhere else? Visit the state's Cyanobacteria Tracker. This map is mostly based on reports from trained volunteers who check for cyanobacteria every week. It may not be quite as up to date as the reports coming directly from state parks or municipal employees that are linked above, but it covers more areas of the state.

Conditions can change quickly, and there aren't up-to-date reports for every body of water. That's why it's important that everyone knows how to spot cyanobacteria on their own.

What is cyanobacteria? What does it look like?

Seth Anderson / Courtesy Cyanobacteria at Lake Carmi in 2024.

Cyanobacteria are a naturally occurring photosynthetic bacteria. Some types can release toxins into the water.

"When they proliferate, or they bloom, they can create too much biomass — too many cells. And as those cells die, they release potentially harmful toxins," said Mindy Morales, an associate professor at the University of Vermont featured in a But Why: Adventures! video about cyanobacteria.

Coming into contact with cyanobacteria can cause skin irritation, stomach problems or symptoms similar to allergies. Stay out of the water, and keep pets away, too.

A cyanobacteria bloom can look like pea soup or a paint spill; it can be green, but also white, red, brown or purple, according to the Vermont Department of Health.

The health department has photos of cyanobacteria (and some water scum that isn't cyanobacteria) on its website, as well as safety information translated into multiple languages.