Abagael Giles

Abagael GilesReporter, Environment & Climate Change
Abagael is Vermont Public's climate change and environment reporter. She joined Vermont Public in 2020. Previously, she was the assistant editor at Vermont Sports and Vermont Ski + Ride magazines. She covered dairy and agriculture for The Addison Independent and got her start covering land use, water and the Los Angeles Aqueduct for The Sheet: News, Views & Culture of the Eastern Sierra in Mammoth Lakes, Ca.
Vermont is weighing new rules to require car, truck manufacturers to supply more electric vehicles to the stateVermont is in the process of adopting new regulations that will push auto manufacturers to dramatically ramp up the number of electric vehicles they supply to dealerships in the state.These new regulations will apply to cars and big trucks. And by 2035, every new car sold in Vermont will have to be powered by electricity or by hydrogen.
Why cannabis stores will open slowly across the state. Plus, Burlington approves cannabis stores, Vermont ranks high in a voting access study, UVM plans to meet with state-recognized tribes, and a hunter is charged with shooting a fellow hunter.
Vermont is falling behind — and is unlikely to meet — its legally-required emission reductions by 2030. That's according to a recent report from the nonprofit Energy Action Network.
State and federal regulators, utilities and advocates disagree on the importance of natural gas in maintaining a reliable energy system in the Northeast as the region shifts towards renewables.
New program pays small landowners to let their trees grow old and make their forests more resilient to climate changeCarbon offset markets pay landowners for storing carbon, by letting their trees grow old. They're increasingly popular with companies pledging to go carbon neutral and more are operating in the Northeast.In recent years, some scientists have raised concerns about whether they actually cut emissions, and if managing for old trees alone will make northeastern forests resilient to climate change. A new program aims to fix some of those problems.
Two Addison County towns are navigating the consequences of trying to withdraw from merged school districts. Plus, drought conditions, healthy spending, and Canada goose season.
Two towns in Addison County are navigating the consequences of trying to withdraw from merged districts, in hopes of preserving their small elementary schools.
Businesses offer creative benefits to attract employees. Plus, COVID-19 numbers, calls for the only candidate for Franklin County Sheriff to withdraw, and millions from an opioid settlement.
An annual soccer tournament brings together Vermont’s farmworker community. Plus, the state GOP won’t support its U.S. House candidate, Welch says Trump is a threat to national security, and the state 4-H dairy show.
The mosquito-chomping little brown bat is about the size of a thumb. It’s one of nine bat species that can be found in Vermont. And, along with four others, it’s considered endangered in Vermont. They like to hang out in attics and old barns.But in recent years, biologists have seen a promising trend: their populations here appear to be stabilizing. And they say it’s thanks to volunteer community scientists that we know. As part of our Summer School series, Vermont Public’s Abagael Giles set out for a secret colony, to learn more about how to count them.