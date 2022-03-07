The mosquito-chomping little brown bat is about the size of a thumb. It’s one of nine bat species that can be found in Vermont. And, along with four others, it’s considered endangered in Vermont. They like to hang out in attics and old barns.But in recent years, biologists have seen a promising trend: their populations here appear to be stabilizing. And they say it’s thanks to volunteer community scientists that we know. As part of our Summer School series, Vermont Public’s Abagael Giles set out for a secret colony, to learn more about how to count them.

Listen • 6:35