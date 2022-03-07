Kids & Education

Vermont Public continues our partnership with Vermont Agency of Education and Vermont Department of Libraries to meet the anywhere, anytime educational, social and emotional needs of Vermont children.



Latest Recommendations

For June - Cathy recommends...

Cathy Resmer, Seven Days

"Looking for some educational family fun this summer — and a chance to win a free trip to Washington, D.C.? Help the kids in your life take the Good Citizen Challenge. This nonpartisan civics activity rewards participants for learning about their communities, keeping up with local news and helping others. Organized by Seven Days and its parenting publication Kids VT — with help from the Vermont Historical Society, Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS — the Challenge is open to all K-12 students. Participants must complete five activities in a row on the bingo-like Challenge scorecard. All who do get a Good Citizen sticker and patch and an invitation to a VIP reception at the Vermont State House this fall. They will also be entered into a drawing for a free trip to Washington, D.C.! Find more information and download the scorecard at goodcitizenvt.com."

Cathy Resmer, Deputy Publisher

Seven Days