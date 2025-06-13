Jul. 28 | Eye on the Sky stargazing party at Sugarbush

When: Monday, July 28, 2025 | 7-10 p.m.

Where: Sugarbush Resort - Lincoln Peak | 22 Gate House Ln, Warren, VT 05674

Tickets: FREE, please reserve in advance

Mark Breen , Planetarium Director of the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium , and Jane Lindholm will guide you through the night skies and answer your questions about the stars, planets and constellations. You'll learn about the Summer Triangle, meteor showers, how to use the Big Dipper to find other stars and much more.

Enjoy live music from Tritium Well from 7-8:30 p.m. Known as “the House Band for the Northeast Kingdom,” they will be playing radioactive roots, rock and a dance-inducing repertoire of originals and music from many cultures. Featuring Musicians Nicolas Anzalone, Bobby Farlice-Rubio, Linda Warnaar, and Kevin Colosa.

Sugarbush will have their grill and pizza oven fired up that evening - the full menu will be announced in July - along with alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks for sale. No outside food or drink is allowed on the property.

We’ll have lawn games and other activities for all ages. Plus, all attendees will be entered to win a telescope, which we will give away that evening so you can use it for stargazing!

This is a rain or shine event!

7:00 p.m.: Doors open | live music begins | dinner available | activities begin

8:30 p.m.: Live music ends | telescope giveaway (must be present to win)

9:00 p.m.: Stargazing live broadcast begins

9:15 p.m.: Food sales end

9:45 p.m.: Last call for drinks

10:00 p.m.: Event ends

Suggestions on what to bring:



Extra layers for when the sun goes down

A blanket or chair. There will be some seating, but we encourage you to bring your own

A flashlight or headlamp with a red filter can be helpful

Binoculars or telescope for stargazing

Bug spray and bug nets

Water bottles

No outside food or drink is allowed

Accommodations

Vermont Public is committed to providing access and accommodation for individuals with disabilities at our events. To request accommodations, please email events@vermontpublic.org or call us at 802-655-9451 at least seven days in advance of the event.

Cancellation Policy

Please let us know by emailing events@vermontpublic.org if you are not able to join us so that we may release your tickets to someone else.

Directions and Parking

Plenty of free and accessible parking is available at Clay Brook Lodge located at 22 Gate House Ln, Warren, VT 05674. From Rt. 100 follow Sugarbush Access Rd. for 3 miles until you reach the Clay Brook Lodge parking lot.

Email

By RSVPing or joining the waitlist for this event, you agree to receive timely news and updates on events, films, and special offers from Vermont Public.

Recording Disclosure

Photographs will be taken at the event and the audio from our Eye on the Sky Stargazing Party (beginning at 9 p.m.) will be broadcast live on Vermont Public.

Other questions?

Email us at events@vermontpublic.org.

