Aug. 14 | Cabot | Brave Little State at Harry’s Hardware

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published July 11, 2025 at 6:01 PM EDT
navy blue background with Brave Little State @ Harry's Hardware August 14 in large letters with the Brave Little State logo, the Harry's Hardware logo, and drawings of a garden sign, a hand saw, a nail, playing cards, a bolt, and a mug
Laura Nakasaka / Vermont Public

When: Thursday, August 14 | 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: The Den at Harry’s Hardware | 3087 Main St, Cabot, VT 05647
Tickets: $7 Reserve here

Join Vermont Public’s listener-powered journalism show, Brave Little State, for a summer mixer at the Den at Harry’s Hardware in Cabot! Come meet the BLS team, hang out with fellow listeners and be part of a live voting round to shape an upcoming episode of the show. Tickets are $7 and include a limited edition BLS x Harry’s Hardware pint glass! Reserve your tickets here!

Accommodations
Vermont Public is committed to providing access and accommodation for individuals with disabilities at our events. To request accommodations, please email events@vermontpublic.org or call us at 802-655-9451 at least seven days in advance of the event.

Cancellation Policy
Please let us know by emailing events@vermontpublic.org if you are not able to join us so that we may release your tickets to someone else.

Directions
Harry's Hardware is located at 3087 Main Street in Cabot.

Other questions?
Email us at events@vermontpublic.org.
