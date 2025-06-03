Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Jun 4-8 | Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published June 3, 2025 at 12:21 PM EDT
Black background with the words BDJF Burlington Discover Jazz Festival June 4 - 8, 2025 Produced by Flynn, with a crowd of people along the bottom
Flynn Center

Vermont Public is proud to be a media sponsor for the annual Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, June 4-8 throughout downtown Burlington.

When: June 4-8, 2025
Where: Flynn Main Stage & Waterfront Park
Tickets: Varies, reserve tickets here

Vermont Public is proud to be a media sponsor for the annual Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, June 4-8 throughout downtown Burlington.

Stop by our table at the following shows to pick up Vermont Public swag and enter to win prizes:

Wednesday, June 4, 7:30 p.m., Flynn Main Stage: Opening Night - Origins: Sounds and Stories of the African Diaspora*

Friday, June 6, 9:25 p.m., Waterfront Park: A Celebration of The Meters: Dumpstaphunk featuring George Porter Jr.

Saturday, June 7, 9:15 p.m., Waterfront Park: The Soul Rebels with special guests Rakim and Talib Kweli

Sunday, June 8, 6 p.m., Flynn Main Stage: Translinear Light: The Music of Alice Coltrane Featuring Ravi Coltrane with Special Guest Brandee Younger

*Vermont Public will be recording this concert for broadcast on Friday, June 6 during Friday Night Jazz at 8 p.m.

Please reach out to the Flynn Center directly with specific questions about the festival.
Vermont Public Staff
