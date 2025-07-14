Sept. 27 | Ira Glass in Conversation

When: Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Spruce Peak Arts | 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, VT 05672

Tickets: Available from Spruce Peak Arts

Presented in partnership with Spruce Peak Arts

Ira Glass, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator/producer/host of This American Life, shares insights into his creative process.

This American Life is heard each week by over 5 million listeners on public radio stations and podcasts and heard every Sunday at 3 p.m. on Vermont Public.

Glass began his career as an intern at National Public Radio’s network headquarters in Washington, DC in 1978, when he was 19 years old. He put This American Life on the air in 1995. He also served as an editor for the groundbreaking podcasts Serial, S-Town and Nice White Parents.

Under Glass’s editorial direction, This American Life has won the highest honors for broadcasting and journalistic excellence, including nine Peabody awards and the first Pulitzer Prize ever awarded for audio journalism. In 2021 This American Life episode ‘ The Giant Pool of Money ’ was inducted into the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry , the first podcast ever so honored.

Accommodations

Vermont Public is committed to providing access and accommodation for individuals with disabilities at our events. To request accommodations, please email events@vermontpublic.org or call us at 802-655-9451 at least seven days in advance of the event.

Directions and Parking

Spruce Peak Arts is located at 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, VT 05672 .

Directions from the center of Stowe Village



From Route 100 turn onto Route 108, “The Mountain Road.” for 7.3 miles

Village Parking Lot - Turn right onto Spruce Peak Drive follow the green signs to parking

- Turn right onto Spruce Peak Drive follow the green signs to parking Mansfield Parking Lot - Continue straight past Spruce Peak Drive and make a left at the red Gondola.

- Continue straight past Spruce Peak Drive and make a left at the red Gondola. Accessible Parking is located by the theater on Hourglass Drive.

Directions from Smugglers’ Notch Resort/Jeffersonville



Follow Route 108 through Smugglers’ Notch toward Stowe

Village Parking Lot - Turn left onto Spruce Peak Drive follow the green signs to parking

Turn left onto Spruce Peak Drive follow the green signs to parking Mansfield Parking Lot - Make a right at the red Gondola.

Make a right at the red Gondola. Accessible Parking is located by the theater on Hourglass Drive.

