Donate
Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Censorship, imagination and healing with Vermont's literary community

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published October 14, 2025 at 3:57 PM EDT

Banned Books Week draws attention to books that have been targeted for censorship in libraries, schools and bookstores. Vermont Library Association president Daisy Benson reflects on this year’s Banned Books Week and shares the top ten most challenged titles of 2025.

Then, the Green Mountain Book Festival returns to Vermont. The festival's board president Barbara Shatara and board member Andrew Liptak discuss what’s new this year, from featured authors to panel discussions. We also hear about the upcoming Brattleboro Literary Festival.

Plus, Addison County teacher and writer Molly Johnsen's debut poetry collection, Everything Alive, comes out today from Green Writers Press. She discusses the near-fatal car crash that was the catalyst for much of her work, and what it's like to share her poetry with her community.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

