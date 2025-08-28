Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Get the scoop on the best creemees: Vermont Edition's 2025 ice cream show

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published August 28, 2025 at 2:07 PM EDT
A hand holds a maple creemee up in front of grass and Lake Champlain on a sunny day.
Katie Miller
/
Vermont Public
Is there anything better than a maple creemee on a summer day?

Vermonters are very particular about our ice cream. It makes sense — we live in the land of milk and maple syrup. Chances are that if you stop a person in the street, they'll be able to quickly rattle off their favorite creemee spot and classic order.

On Vermont Edition's annual creemee show, we talk with the purveyors of some of your favorite frozen treats in the region. This year we hear from Hannah Connor, the café and kitchen manager at Red Hen Baking Company in Middlesex, Jess Yates, owner of Yates Family Orchard in Monkton (creators the Dreamee), and Amanda Ellis Thurber of Lilac Ridge Farm in West Brattleboro.

Plus: Asa Waterworth eats an eye-popping number of creemees every year — upwards of 50, she estimates. She takes photos of her cones and offers up recommendations on her instagram account, @creemeechronicles. Asa and Mikaela got a cone together and talked about what makes a perfect creemee down at Ice Cream Evan's at the Burlington Waterfront.

Many listeners wrote in with their ice cream and creemee recommendations. Here are some of your shoutouts:

  • Nick in Bennington was listening to the show and stopped for a creemee at The Freeze in Bennington, "where it's technically called a 'soft serve,' which is what we call it down here (I know). Coffee/black raspberry twist: not a perfect pairing, but great when I can't decide between the two."
  • Christine in Pittsford works at the Middlebury Natural Foods Co-op, which sells Holy Halvah, "a delicious and sweet treat made from tahini and sweetened with Vermont maple syrup. "I caught wind that this company has set up shop in Bristol Vt with a creemee stand where you can get a creemee with holy halvah topping," she writes.
  • Mary recommends Silver Lake Syrups in Barnard. "Best creemees and great people," she says.
  • Kate in Granville says the blueberry-lemon twist and cheesecake-maple twist at Canteen Creemee in Waitsfield "deserved rave reviews!"
  • Nancy in Hanover visited the Red Clover Cafe in Thetford recently, where she had "the very best maple creemie [sic] I've ever enjoyed in my 27 years living in Vermont and five years in the Upper Valley."
  • Caroline in St. George loves the flavors at The Cone Artist in South Burlington. They don't make it too sweet, which she appreciates, and use a local dairy supplier. "They even offer two non-dairy flavors which taste amazing," she says. "I highly recommend it!"
  • Em in Burlington gave a shoutout to the nondairy ice cream at Offbeat in Essex. "Prior to them opening up I never got the chance to have a creemee in Vermont. Not to mention it's addictively delicious!"
  • Laurie in South Burlington loves the creemees at Papa Nick's Pizza and Restaurant in Hinesburg. She described a vanilla creemee with homemade baklava mixed in as "hands down perfection."
  • Matthew in Alburgh calls Devyn's Creemee Stand in Swanton "amazing and wonderful."
  • Annie in Burlington considers herself a "creemee connoisseur." Her favorite local spot is Ice Cream Evan's in Burlington. She loves the maple creemee with maple sprinkles the most.

Broadcast live on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here &amp; Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
