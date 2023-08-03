Don't have a meltdown: Vermont Edition's ice cream show is back
Live call-in discussion: You need a break from the news sometimes. We get it — we do too. That's why we're bringing back our ice cream show for a second scoop.
Ice cream and frozen treat makes from across the region will share insights into their production process, favorite flavors, and how they source local ingredients.
Our guests:
- Becky Castle, Sisters of Anarchy Ice Cream, Shelburne
- Laura Mack, lu-lu ice cream, Vergennes
- Amy Huyffer, Strafford Creamery, Strafford
- John Donaldson, Blue Moon Sorbet, Quechee
Broadcast at noon Thursday, August 3, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.