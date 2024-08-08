Vermont Edition's 2024 ice cream show serves up your favorite local scoops
There’s a lot to love about summer in our region: warm sun, berry picking, swimming holes, and...ice cream. Lots and lots of ice cream.
On Vermont Edition's annual ice cream show, we hear from the owners of some of the best places in our region to get frozen treats: Colleen Palmer of Palmer Lane Maple in Jericho, Matt Bonoma of Vermont Cookie Love in North Ferrisburgh, and Karen Geriak from Cold Cow Creamery and Dairy Barn in Manchester. We also talk with Ted Castle, the founder of Rhino Foods, which supplies Ben & Jerry's with cookie dough and other mix-ins.
We asked listeners to tell us who makes their favorite frozen treats in Vermont, and we received dozens of answers! Here's some of what we heard:
Canteen Creemee Company in Waitsfield
- Burlington Bay Market in Burlington
- Morse Farm in Montpelier
- The Maple Angus in Rutland
- Nik’s Creemees in West Brattleboro
- April’s Maple in Canaan
- Red Hen in Middlesex
- Simons’ in Montpelier
- Al’s in South Burlington
- Seb’s Snack Bar in South Hero
- Vermont Cookie Love in Ferrisgburgh
- Offbeat in Winooski
- Little Gordo’s in Burlington
- Silloway’s in Randolph Center
- Calito's Popsicles
- Green Mountain Sugar House in Ludlow
- Bragg Farm in East Montpelier
- Lilac Ridge Farm in Brattleboro
- Lake Champlain Chocolates in Burlington
- Wilcox in Manchester
- Milkhouse in St Johnsbury
- Paisley Scoops
- Georgia Farmhouse in Milton
- Allenholm Farm in South Hero,
- Sprague & Son Maple in Jacksonville
- Curly Girl Pops in Montpelier
- Morse Farm in Montpelier
- Sisters of Anarchy
- Shy Guy Gelato in Burlington
- Kelly's Snack Shack in Wallingford
- Chelsea Royal Diner in West Brattleboro
- Hidden Springs Maple in Putney
Broadcast live on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.