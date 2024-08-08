Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont Edition's 2024 ice cream show serves up your favorite local scoops

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published August 8, 2024 at 2:21 PM EDT
A person with white skin holds a cone of ice cream on a sunny day.
Mikaela Lefrak
/
Vermont Public
A cone of plant-based ice cream from Offbeat Creemee in Winooski.

There’s a lot to love about summer in our region: warm sun, berry picking, swimming holes, and...ice cream. Lots and lots of ice cream.

On Vermont Edition's annual ice cream show, we hear from the owners of some of the best places in our region to get frozen treats: Colleen Palmer of Palmer Lane Maple in Jericho, Matt Bonoma of Vermont Cookie Love in North Ferrisburgh, and Karen Geriak from Cold Cow Creamery and Dairy Barn in Manchester. We also talk with Ted Castle, the founder of Rhino Foods, which supplies Ben & Jerry's with cookie dough and other mix-ins.

We asked listeners to tell us who makes their favorite frozen treats in Vermont, and we received dozens of answers! Here's some of what we heard:

Canteen Creemee Company in Waitsfield

  • Burlington Bay Market in Burlington
  • Morse Farm in Montpelier
  • The Maple Angus in Rutland
  • Nik’s Creemees in West Brattleboro
  • April’s Maple in Canaan
  • Red Hen in Middlesex
  • Simons’ in Montpelier
  • Al’s in South Burlington
  • Seb’s Snack Bar in South Hero
  • Vermont Cookie Love in Ferrisgburgh
  • Offbeat in Winooski
  • Little Gordo’s in Burlington
  • Silloway’s in Randolph Center
  • Calito's Popsicles
  • Green Mountain Sugar House in Ludlow
  • Bragg Farm in East Montpelier
  • Lilac Ridge Farm in Brattleboro
  • Lake Champlain Chocolates in Burlington
  • Wilcox in Manchester
  • Milkhouse in St Johnsbury
  • Paisley Scoops
  • Georgia Farmhouse in Milton
  • Allenholm Farm in South Hero,
  • Sprague & Son Maple in Jacksonville
  • Curly Girl Pops in Montpelier
  • Morse Farm in Montpelier
  • Sisters of Anarchy
  • Shy Guy Gelato in Burlington
  • Kelly's Snack Shack in Wallingford
  • Chelsea Royal Diner in West Brattleboro
  • Hidden Springs Maple in Putney

Broadcast live on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Local NewsVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro