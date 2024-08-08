Vermont Edition's 2024 ice cream show serves up your favorite local scoops

There’s a lot to love about summer in our region: warm sun, berry picking, swimming holes, and...ice cream. Lots and lots of ice cream.

On Vermont Edition's annual ice cream show, we hear from the owners of some of the best places in our region to get frozen treats: Colleen Palmer of Palmer Lane Maple in Jericho, Matt Bonoma of Vermont Cookie Love in North Ferrisburgh, and Karen Geriak from Cold Cow Creamery and Dairy Barn in Manchester. We also talk with Ted Castle, the founder of Rhino Foods, which supplies Ben & Jerry's with cookie dough and other mix-ins.

We asked listeners to tell us who makes their favorite frozen treats in Vermont, and we received dozens of answers! Here's some of what we heard:

Canteen Creemee Company in Waitsfield



Burlington Bay Market in Burlington

Morse Farm in Montpelier

The Maple Angus in Rutland

Nik’s Creemees in West Brattleboro

April’s Maple in Canaan

Red Hen in Middlesex

Simons’ in Montpelier

Al’s in South Burlington

Seb’s Snack Bar in South Hero

Vermont Cookie Love in Ferrisgburgh

Offbeat in Winooski

Little Gordo’s in Burlington

Silloway’s in Randolph Center

Calito's Popsicles

Green Mountain Sugar House in Ludlow

Bragg Farm in East Montpelier

Lilac Ridge Farm in Brattleboro

Lake Champlain Chocolates in Burlington

Wilcox in Manchester

Milkhouse in St Johnsbury

Paisley Scoops

Georgia Farmhouse in Milton

Allenholm Farm in South Hero,

Sprague & Son Maple in Jacksonville

Curly Girl Pops in Montpelier

Sisters of Anarchy

Shy Guy Gelato in Burlington

Kelly's Snack Shack in Wallingford

Chelsea Royal Diner in West Brattleboro

Hidden Springs Maple in Putney

Broadcast live on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

