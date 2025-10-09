Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Birds to look out for this fall migration season

By Jane Lindholm,
Daniela Fierro
Published October 9, 2025 at 3:35 PM EDT
Butler says starlings are all over Vermont right now. The small birds are beginning their migration season, and are frequently seen in groups.
Sander Meertins
/
iStock
Bridget Butler encourages people to go out around 10 p.m., cup their ears, and listen to the birds migrating south.

Peak migration season is underway. Bridget Butler, known as the Bird Diva, explains how nighttime migration benefits birds by reducing predators and conserving energy. According to BirdCast data, which tracks migration patterns, about 17 million birds crossed over Vermont on the night of Oct. 8, with activity peaking at nine million birds around 10 p.m.

Butler also discusses how low water levels on Lake Champlain have affected bird-watching conditions, the variety of vocalizations birds make, and why she calls yellow-rumped warblers the “Regina George” of the bird world.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition BirdBirdsMigration
Jane Lindholm
Jane Lindholm is the host, executive producer and creator of <i>But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids</i>. In addition to her work on our international kids show, she produces special projects for Vermont Public. Until March 2021, she was host and editor of the award-winning Vermont Public program <i>Vermont Edition</i>.
See stories by Jane Lindholm
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
See stories by Daniela Fierro