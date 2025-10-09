Birds to look out for this fall migration season

Peak migration season is underway. Bridget Butler, known as the Bird Diva, explains how nighttime migration benefits birds by reducing predators and conserving energy. According to BirdCast data, which tracks migration patterns, about 17 million birds crossed over Vermont on the night of Oct. 8, with activity peaking at nine million birds around 10 p.m.

Butler also discusses how low water levels on Lake Champlain have affected bird-watching conditions, the variety of vocalizations birds make, and why she calls yellow-rumped warblers the “Regina George” of the bird world.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.