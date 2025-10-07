Drought conditions hit Vermont's farms and forests

Nearly all of Vermont is in the midst of a severe to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Dirt looks like dust, tree leaves are crackly and brown, and sections of Lake Champlain have transformed into sandbars.

The drought is particularly difficult for people who work with plants and animals, like farmers and foresters. Margaret Loftus, the co-owner of Crossmolina Farm in West Corinth, Jesse Wilbur, owner of Lazy Dog Farm in Orwell, and Oliver Pierson, the director of forestry for the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, share what they're seeing on agricultural and forested lands.

Today's show also included a conversation with Sen. Peter Welch on the federal government shutdown.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.