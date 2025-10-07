Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Drought conditions hit Vermont's farms and forests

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published October 7, 2025 at 4:02 PM EDT
A map detailing drought status in Vermont on September 18, 2025
U.S. Drought Monitor
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, all of Vermont is currently in at least a moderate drought, and more than two-thirds of the state is in a severe drought.

Nearly all of Vermont is in the midst of a severe to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Dirt looks like dust, tree leaves are crackly and brown, and sections of Lake Champlain have transformed into sandbars.

The drought is particularly difficult for people who work with plants and animals, like farmers and foresters. Margaret Loftus, the co-owner of Crossmolina Farm in West Corinth, Jesse Wilbur, owner of Lazy Dog Farm in Orwell, and Oliver Pierson, the director of forestry for the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, share what they're seeing on agricultural and forested lands.

Today's show also included a conversation with Sen. Peter Welch on the federal government shutdown.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here &amp; Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion