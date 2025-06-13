Aug. 16 | Vermont Public Kids Day at ECHO
When: Saturday, Aug.16 | 10 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Sensory-friendly hour - 9:15 - 10 a.m.
Where: Echo, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain - 1 College St, Burlington, VT 05401
Tickets: Free with paid admission to ECHO
Purchase tickets online or in person when arriving at ECHO.
Bring the family to ECHO for the Rube Goldberg™: The World of Hilarious Invention! Exhibit and stay for Vermont Public Kids Day! We’ll have fun crafts and activities, a Daniel Tiger read along, a chance to win a Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood prize pack and bring your camera for an opportunity to take photos with Daniel Tiger!
Photos with Daniel Tiger
10:30 - 11:00 a.m.
11:30 – 12:00 p.m.
12:30 - 1:00 p.m.
1:30 – 2:00 p.m.
2:30 - 3:00 p.m.
Inspired by Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist Rube Goldberg’s original illustrations and inventive storytelling, this exhibit contains a collection of new 3D, life-size machines and hands-on, interactive components that connect Rube’s hilarious cartoon contraptions to the way things work in the physical world.
In this exhibit, visitors can:
- Move balls and ramps to trigger chain reactions in Wall Machines, then learn how they work by resetting each part.
- Be inspired by Rube Goldberg’s drawing techniques to create your own hilarious cartoon in the Art Studio and then see how it looks at the Revolvometer.
- Pull ropes to start a series of musical chain reactions in the large-scale sound animation Music Machine.
- Step into one of Rube’s iconic wearables, “Self-Operating Napkin.”®, for a one-of-a-kind photo op.
It’s going to be a grr-ific day!
Accommodations
Vermont Public is committed to providing access and accommodation for individuals with disabilities at our events. To request accommodations, please email events@vermontpublic.org or call us at 802-655-9451 at least seven days in advance of the event.
Directions and Parking
ECHO is located front and center on the Burlington waterfront at 1 College St, Burlington, VT 05401. Public parking is available behind ECHO.
PARKING INFO
8 am to 11 pm daily
General public: $3 per hour
ECHO Members: $2 per hour
HOW TO PAY
Use the Park Mobile app to pay and park in ECHO’s lot. Download the app here. ECHO zone number is 90288.
ECHO Members: to receive your parking discount, please call the front desk at 877.324.6386 to get the most up-to-date promo code.
Other questions? Email us at events@vermontpublic.org.