Aug. 16 | Vermont Public Kids Day at ECHO

When: Saturday, Aug.16 | 10 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Sensory-friendly hour - 9:15 - 10 a.m.

Where: Echo, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain - 1 College St, Burlington, VT 05401

Tickets: Free with paid admission to ECHO

Purchase tickets online or in person when arriving at ECHO.

Bring the family to ECHO for the Rube Goldberg™: The World of Hilarious Invention! Exhibit and stay for Vermont Public Kids Day! We’ll have fun crafts and activities, a Daniel Tiger read along, a chance to win a Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood prize pack and bring your camera for an opportunity to take photos with Daniel Tiger!

Photos with Daniel Tiger

10:30 - 11:00 a.m.

11:30 – 12:00 p.m.

12:30 - 1:00 p.m.

1:30 – 2:00 p.m.

2:30 - 3:00 p.m.

Inspired by Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist Rube Goldberg’s original illustrations and inventive storytelling, this exhibit contains a collection of new 3D, life-size machines and hands-on, interactive components that connect Rube’s hilarious cartoon contraptions to the way things work in the physical world.

In this exhibit, visitors can:



Move balls and ramps to trigger chain reactions in Wall Machines, then learn how they work by resetting each part.

Be inspired by Rube Goldberg’s drawing techniques to create your own hilarious cartoon in the Art Studio and then see how it looks at the Revolvometer.

Pull ropes to start a series of musical chain reactions in the large-scale sound animation Music Machine.

Step into one of Rube’s iconic wearables, “Self-Operating Napkin.”®, for a one-of-a-kind photo op.

It’s going to be a grr-ific day!

Accommodations

Vermont Public is committed to providing access and accommodation for individuals with disabilities at our events. To request accommodations, please email events@vermontpublic.org or call us at 802-655-9451 at least seven days in advance of the event.

Directions and Parking

ECHO is located front and center on the Burlington waterfront at 1 College St, Burlington, VT 05401 . Public parking is available behind ECHO.

PARKING INFO

8 am to 11 pm daily

General public: $3 per hour

ECHO Members: $2 per hour

HOW TO PAY

Use the Park Mobile app to pay and park in ECHO’s lot. Download the app here . ECHO zone number is 90288.

ECHO Members : to receive your parking discount, please call the front desk at 877.324.6386 to get the most up-to-date promo code.