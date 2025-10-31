In review: SNAP stopgap, Democratic candidate training, and looking toward the 2026 governor's race
Vermont is poised to backfill at least 15 days of SNAP benefits as the federal shutdown continues.
Plus, a look at a program that works to elect more Democratic women in the state. And a new poll indicates the majority of Vermonters would support Republican Gov. Phil Scott in the 2026 election.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator
- Hannah Bassett - Seven Days
- Lola Duffort - Vermont Public
- Mark Johnson - WCAX
