Vermont This Week

In review: SNAP stopgap, Democratic candidate training, and looking toward the 2026 governor's race

Published October 31, 2025 at 9:17 PM EDT

Vermont is poised to backfill at least 15 days of SNAP benefits as the federal shutdown continues.

Plus, a look at a program that works to elect more Democratic women in the state. And a new poll indicates the majority of Vermonters would support Republican Gov. Phil Scott in the 2026 election.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

