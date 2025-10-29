Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont will backfill SNAP benefits for 15 days

Vermont Public | By Lola Duffort
Published October 29, 2025 at 1:39 PM EDT
House Committee on Human Services chair Theresa Wood (left) and House Ways and Means Committee chair Emilie Kornheiser (right) discuss food stamp benefits at a press conference Oct. 29, 2025.
David Littlefield
/
Vermont Public
House Committee on Human Services Chair Theresa Wood (left) and House Ways and Means Committee Chair Emilie Kornheiser (right) discuss food stamp benefits at a press conference on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.

With the federal government shutdown dragging on, top Vermont lawmakers announced Wednesday that the state will backfill food benefits for at least 15 days when federal dollars for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, run dry on Nov. 1.

A special panel made up of Gov. Phil Scott and four legislative committee chairs approved the move at a meeting of the state’s Emergency Board Wednesday afternoon.

Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, said food benefits could be interrupted for “a couple” of days as state officials work out technological kinks with electronic benefits transfer, or EBT, cards. But the state will fully fund 15 days worth of benefits, at the cost of about $6 million, the Brattleboro Democrat said.

About 63,000 Vermonters rely on the food assistance program, known in the state as 3SquaresVT.

Get in touch

Would you be affected by a disruption to SNAP benefits? We want to hear from you.

It’s unclear whether Vermont will ever be reimbursed for the money it is doling out to keep benefits flowing. The state joined a multi-state lawsuit on Tuesday that accuses the Trump administration of illegally suspending SNAP benefits despite Congress setting aside contingency funds meant to keep the program afloat in the event of a shutdown.

Anticipating upheaval in Washington, Vermont lawmakers previously set aside more than $100 million to help the state weather unexpected federal shortfalls, and about $50 million of that is currently available to the Emergency Board, which takes action when lawmakers are not in session. Paying for SNAP will be the first time the state has tapped into that special reserve, Kornheiser said.

The Emergency Board is planning another meeting in two weeks to decide what to do about the food benefits program if the shutdown is still ongoing.

The state also plans to release money to pay for fuel assistance as it awaits federal funds from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program — although that money is also in limbo due to the shutdown.

This story will be updated.
Lola Duffort
Lola is Vermont Public's education and youth reporter, covering schools, child care, the child protection system and anything that matters to kids and families. Email Lola.
See stories by Lola Duffort

