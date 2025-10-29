Vermont will backfill SNAP benefits for 15 days

With the federal government shutdown dragging on, top Vermont lawmakers announced Wednesday that the state will backfill food benefits for at least 15 days when federal dollars for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, run dry on Nov. 1.

A special panel made up of Gov. Phil Scott and four legislative committee chairs approved the move at a meeting of the state’s Emergency Board Wednesday afternoon.

Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, said food benefits could be interrupted for “a couple” of days as state officials work out technological kinks with electronic benefits transfer, or EBT, cards. But the state will fully fund 15 days worth of benefits, at the cost of about $6 million, the Brattleboro Democrat said.

About 63,000 Vermonters rely on the food assistance program, known in the state as 3SquaresVT.