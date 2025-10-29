Vermont will backfill SNAP benefits for 15 days
With the federal government shutdown dragging on, top Vermont lawmakers announced Wednesday that the state will backfill food benefits for at least 15 days when federal dollars for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, run dry on Nov. 1.
A special panel made up of Gov. Phil Scott and four legislative committee chairs approved the move at a meeting of the state’s Emergency Board Wednesday afternoon.
Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, said food benefits could be interrupted for “a couple” of days as state officials work out technological kinks with electronic benefits transfer, or EBT, cards. But the state will fully fund 15 days worth of benefits, at the cost of about $6 million, the Brattleboro Democrat said.
About 63,000 Vermonters rely on the food assistance program, known in the state as 3SquaresVT.
It’s unclear whether Vermont will ever be reimbursed for the money it is doling out to keep benefits flowing. The state joined a multi-state lawsuit on Tuesday that accuses the Trump administration of illegally suspending SNAP benefits despite Congress setting aside contingency funds meant to keep the program afloat in the event of a shutdown.
Anticipating upheaval in Washington, Vermont lawmakers previously set aside more than $100 million to help the state weather unexpected federal shortfalls, and about $50 million of that is currently available to the Emergency Board, which takes action when lawmakers are not in session. Paying for SNAP will be the first time the state has tapped into that special reserve, Kornheiser said.
The Emergency Board is planning another meeting in two weeks to decide what to do about the food benefits program if the shutdown is still ongoing.
The state also plans to release money to pay for fuel assistance as it awaits federal funds from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program — although that money is also in limbo due to the shutdown.
This story will be updated.