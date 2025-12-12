Coach Rob Dow leaves University of Vermont men’s soccer for Penn State

The University of Vermont men’s soccer coach has left for another job.

Rob Dow stepped down to accept the men’s head coaching position at Penn State University. He leaves Vermont as the winningest coach in program history, amassing 109 victories in nine seasons as head coach.

Dow led the Catamounts to four America East regular season titles, three conference championships, five NCAA tournament births and last year's national championship.

"Coaching at Vermont the last 14 years has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Dow said in a press release. "To my players, coaches, staffers and of course Catamount Country that filled Virtue Field every game this year, thank you from the bottom of my heart. My family and I will always cherish our time in Vermont and the memories we made together."

The departure comes weeks after UVM’s chances of repeating as champions were dashed by Hofstra University in a second-round upset. Vermont was the tournament’s No. 1 seed and undefeated until that point.

University of Vermont Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman announced that Associate Head Coach Brad Cole will serve as interim head coach. The former Catamount returned to the program in 2023.

The Penn State men’s soccer team won just five of their 17 contests this season, and managed only one Big Ten Conference victory.