In review: Vermont Health Connect sticker shock, Copley birthing center closes, ski area snowmaking
Copley Hospital closes its birthing center while a neighboring service provider is accused of mishandling state funds.
This comes as Vermonters feel the sticker shock of next year's health insurance rates.
Plus, as winter nears, Vermont gears up for another seasonal tourism wave. But a changing climate, new immigration policies and a tight housing market are making things tough for local businesses.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator
- Sasha Goldstein - Seven Days
- Aaron Calvin - Stowe Reporter / News & Citizen
- Olivia Gieger - VTDigger
Dive deeper
- Copley Hospital shutters birthing center after contentious closure process (VTDigger)
- Lamoille Health Partners accused of mishandling state funds (News & Citizen)
- Too Much — or Too Little — Water a Challenge for Ski Areas (Seven Days)
- On Vermont Health Connect, annual premium prices have doubled, or more (VTDigger)
- After early morning immigration sting in Jeffersonville, seven detained (News & Citizen)