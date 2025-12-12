In review: Immigrant stories highlighted, flood recovery grants announced
The state of Vermont directs federal funding to higher ground — with new construction for housing far from flood prone areas.
Plus, investigative reporting over the last several months reveals the human impact of the Trump administration's mass deportation efforts in Vermont.
And, even as fear tightens the grip on many immigrant communities, more than 20 new Vermonters have becomes citizens of the United States.
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Peter Hirschfeld - Vermont Public
- Carly Berlin - Vermont Public / VTDigger
- Lucy Tompkins - Seven Days
Dive deeper
- Vermont directs flood recovery funds to housing on higher ground (Vermont Public)
- Trump’s deportation campaign has hit Vermont. Immigrants say they’re here to stay (Vermont Public)
- Amid an Immigration Crackdown, 23 New Vermonters Become Citizens (Seven Days)
- Migrants Have Food, Services and Holy Communion Brought to Farms (Seven Days)