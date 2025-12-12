In review: Immigrant stories highlighted, flood recovery grants announced

The state of Vermont directs federal funding to higher ground — with new construction for housing far from flood prone areas.

Plus, investigative reporting over the last several months reveals the human impact of the Trump administration's mass deportation efforts in Vermont.

And, even as fear tightens the grip on many immigrant communities, more than 20 new Vermonters have becomes citizens of the United States.

