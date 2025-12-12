Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Immigrant stories highlighted, flood recovery grants announced

Published December 12, 2025 at 5:17 PM EST

The state of Vermont directs federal funding to higher ground — with new construction for housing far from flood prone areas.

Plus, investigative reporting over the last several months reveals the human impact of the Trump administration's mass deportation efforts in Vermont.

And, even as fear tightens the grip on many immigrant communities, more than 20 new Vermonters have becomes citizens of the United States.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

Tags
Vermont This Week Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsVideo