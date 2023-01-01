Carly Berlin

Carly covers housing and infrastructure for Vermont Public and VTDigger and is a corps member with the national journalism nonprofit Report for America.

Previously, she was the metro reporter for New Orleans Public Radio, where she focused on housing, transportation and city government. Before working in radio, she was the Gulf Coast Correspondent for Southerly, where she reported on disaster recovery across south Louisiana during two record-breaking hurricane seasons.

Carly grew up in Atlanta and is a graduate of Bowdoin College. She’s an avid bird watcher and ultimate frisbee player.

Have a story idea or a tip? Get in touch at cberlin@vermontpublic.org