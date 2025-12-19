In review: Air Guard deployment and a proposal to buy down next year's property taxes

The Vermont Air National Guard heads to the Caribbean as the state's delegation condemns the deployment.

Plus, Gov. Phil Scott lays out a plan to help lower taxes as Vermonters are poised to face a 12% property tax hike next year.

And, stemming from an incident two years ago that made headlines far beyond Vermont, a man accused of shooting a group of Palestinian students in Burlington has been found competent to stand trial.

