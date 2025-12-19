In review: Air Guard deployment and a proposal to buy down next year's property taxes
The Vermont Air National Guard heads to the Caribbean as the state's delegation condemns the deployment.
Plus, Gov. Phil Scott lays out a plan to help lower taxes as Vermonters are poised to face a 12% property tax hike next year.
And, stemming from an incident two years ago that made headlines far beyond Vermont, a man accused of shooting a group of Palestinian students in Burlington has been found competent to stand trial.
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX
- Alicia Freese - Vermont Public
- Liam Elder-Connors - Vermont Public