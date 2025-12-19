Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
In review: Air Guard deployment and a proposal to buy down next year's property taxes

Published December 19, 2025 at 5:54 PM EST

The Vermont Air National Guard heads to the Caribbean as the state's delegation condemns the deployment.

Plus, Gov. Phil Scott lays out a plan to help lower taxes as Vermonters are poised to face a 12% property tax hike next year.

And, stemming from an incident two years ago that made headlines far beyond Vermont, a man accused of shooting a group of Palestinian students in Burlington has been found competent to stand trial.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

