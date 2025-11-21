In review: School redistricting, MVP Health Care announcement, Burlington mental health funding
Gov. Phil Scott says a school redistricting task force fell short of its goal. But the group says new, larger districts wouldn't save money or improve education.
Plus, MVP Health Care partners with a New York insurer with an eye towards consolidation, and Burlington cuts funding for its mental health response team.
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator
- Lola Duffort - Vermont Public
- Alison Novak - Seven Days
- Courtney Lamdin - Seven Days
Dive deeper
- Redistricting Task Force Recommends Phased Approach to Ed Reform (Seven Days)
- Members of Vermont's school redistricting task force respond to critiques (Vermont Public)
- Burlington to Cut Mental Health Response Team (Seven Days)
- MVP Health Care is affiliating with another New York insurer (Vermont Public)
- Is your Medicare Advantage plan ending? Here’s where to go for help (Vermont Public)
- Burlington Council to Take Up UVM Housing Concerns (Seven Days)