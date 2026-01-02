Legislative preview: What's ahead for education reform, housing and health care?
On a special edition of Vermont This Week, we're getting ready for the start of the new legislative session, speaking with some key lawmakers tackling the tough issues facing the state — like education reform, housing and health care, to name a few of the big ones.
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington
- Rep. Ashley Bartley, R-Fairfax
- Senate Minority Leader Scott Beck, R-Caledonia
- Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Baruth, D/P-Chittenden-Central