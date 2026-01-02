Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Legislative preview: What's ahead for education reform, housing and health care?

Published January 2, 2026 at 12:13 PM EST

On a special edition of Vermont This Week, we're getting ready for the start of the new legislative session, speaking with some key lawmakers tackling the tough issues facing the state — like education reform, housing and health care, to name a few of the big ones.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

