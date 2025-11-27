In review: UVM basketball, Vermont Olympians, sports betting

The University of Vermont men's basketball team tips off in Florida, competing in an ESPN invitational tournament.

Plus, a preview of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Italy and the Vermonters taking part in the games.

And we consider how legalized gambling in the state has changed the game for Vermonters who like to wager.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper