Vermont This Week
In review: UVM basketball, Vermont Olympians, sports betting

Published November 27, 2025 at 12:56 PM EST

The University of Vermont men's basketball team tips off in Florida, competing in an ESPN invitational tournament.

Plus, a preview of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Italy and the Vermonters taking part in the games.

And we consider how legalized gambling in the state has changed the game for Vermonters who like to wager.

