In review: Voter data lawsuit, lack of permanent U.S. attorney, property tax forecast
Vermont’s secretary of state faces a federal lawsuit for defying a Trump administration request to turn over personal voter information.
Plus, the president has yet to nominate a new U.S. attorney for the state, creating vulnerabilities in the court system.
And, unless lawmakers take action when they reconvene in January, a 12% hike in property taxes is on the horizon.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Howard Weiss-Tisman - Vermont Public
- Kevin McCallum - Seven Days
- Colin Flanders - Seven Days
