In review: Voter data lawsuit, lack of permanent U.S. attorney, property tax forecast

Published December 5, 2025 at 5:31 PM EST

Vermont’s secretary of state faces a federal lawsuit for defying a Trump administration request to turn over personal voter information.

Plus, the president has yet to nominate a new U.S. attorney for the state, creating vulnerabilities in the court system.

And, unless lawmakers take action when they reconvene in January, a 12% hike in property taxes is on the horizon.

