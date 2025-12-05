In review: Voter data lawsuit, lack of permanent U.S. attorney, property tax forecast

Vermont’s secretary of state faces a federal lawsuit for defying a Trump administration request to turn over personal voter information.

Plus, the president has yet to nominate a new U.S. attorney for the state, creating vulnerabilities in the court system.

And, unless lawmakers take action when they reconvene in January, a 12% hike in property taxes is on the horizon.

