Announcements

What's in a name? All of you! Last summer, VPR and Vermont PBS joined together to serve you better. And now, we're excited to share that we've joined together under a new name: Vermont Public.
VPR & Vermont PBS has won six Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for its journalism in 2021 from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), including the award for Overall Excellence.
Vermont Public Radio will carry the program Today, Explained, Vox’s award-winning daily news explainer show, beginning April 18.
Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS have announced the appointment of Brendan Leonard as Chief Financial Officer. Leonard has over 25 years of professional experience primarily in nonprofits.
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW will make its first visit to Vermont at the Shelburne Museum in July for an all-day appraisal event!
Vermont Public Radio has hired journalist Grace Benninghoff as local host of All Things Considered, the afternoon news magazine program from NPR.
Brave Little State, VPR's nationally recognized narrative journalism podcast, is getting its very own brew, thanks to a collaboration with Lawson’s Finest Liquids. Brewed with barley, wheat and hops sourced from the Green Mountain State, the beer is available year-round at Lawson’s Finest retailers and on-tap throughout Vermont.
The advisory body will help shape the future of public media in Vermont.
Vermont Public Radio has won two national Edward R. Murrow Awards for its journalism in 2020 from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).
All Things Considered Host Henry Epp and Digital Producer Abagael Giles will take on new roles in the newsroom this summer, enhancing VPR's coverage of climate change, environment and economic issues.