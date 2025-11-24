Explore Vermont Public's 2025 Annual Impact Report

We’re proud to serve our community and of the impact Vermont Public has. We just released our 2025 Annual Impact Report and invite you to explore what our community made possible this year.

It’s been a year of change for Vermont Public, marked by challenges, discovery, and renewed purpose. Through it all, our commitment to serve Vermonters with independence, integrity, and heart has never wavered. In a shifting media landscape, we’ve been reimagining how we show up — on air, online, and in person — while continuing to tell the stories that reflect the people and places that make Vermont unique.