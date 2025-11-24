Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Explore Vermont Public's 2025 Annual Impact Report

Vermont Public Staff
Published November 24, 2025 at 2:59 PM EST
We’re proud to serve our community and of the impact Vermont Public has. We just released our 2025 Annual Impact Report and invite you to explore what our community made possible this year.

It’s been a year of change for Vermont Public, marked by challenges, discovery, and renewed purpose. Through it all, our commitment to serve Vermonters with independence, integrity, and heart has never wavered. In a shifting media landscape, we’ve been reimagining how we show up — on air, online, and in person — while continuing to tell the stories that reflect the people and places that make Vermont unique.

As we look ahead, we’re inspired by what this year revealed about our mission and by the people who believe in it. Explore the full report to see what we’ve built together — and where we’re headed next.
