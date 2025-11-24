Gathering held for refugees, asylees and Special Immigrant Visa holders sheds light on SNAP changes

COLCHESTER — On Nov. 8, families gathered around six different tables, with translators of their respective languages at each, for an informational event and food distribution held by the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants’ (USCRI) Vermont Field Office. They listened to the whiplash of changes to SNAP benefits and what next steps they might take to step out of food insecurity.

The event, attended by about 70 people, took place at Saint Michael’s College.

Food insecurity for the 42 million Americans who rely on nutrition assistance deepened with the prolonged government shutdown. Many immigrants have been placed in an even more precarious position, said Michele Denault, the program manager of health & wellness for USCRI.

Earlier this month, states had to comply with changes outlined in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The cuts mean that many immigrants, refugees, asylum seekers and other groups that have been in this country legally are no longer eligible for federal food assistance unless they have held a green card with full residential status for five years or more, Denault said.

Families from a myriad of backgrounds were in attendance, many of whom rely on SNAP to feed their children.

“A few weeks prior to the cuts, many of the families received official letters stating that their SNAP benefits actually increased,” Denault said. “Two weeks later, they got letters with all zeros. They brought the letters to us, saying, ‘No, you’re wrong. The government says we’re getting more.’ Sitting across from someone and telling them that, ‘No, I know they gave you this and this, but you’re not going to get food next week,’ deepened confusion around the benefits.”

In addition to the loss of food security, refugees, asylees and Special Immigrant Visa holders are also being denied access to health insurance provided through Medicare and Vermont Health Connect, Denault said.

“They will have no health insurance whatsoever. These families will end up in emergency rooms because they have nowhere else to go,” she said.

At the event, key players in local food assistance programs, including coordinators from USCRI, spoke and provided information on additional resources that might be helpful.

During the open Q&A session, Ivy Enoch, the policy director of Hunger Free Vermont, said that “there are many other organizations and people in Vermont working to help with what SNAP provides.”

Flyers with mapped locations of free food services throughout the Burlington area were distributed by the Intervale Center, a nonprofit community farming organization. The flyers detailed various pantries, hot meals and fresh produce that could be found nearby.

“We are making sure everyone has food, because everyone has the right to eat,” said Matt Thompson, program manager of refugee services at USCRI who has worked with the committee for 17 years.

The role he plays in assisting clients of the program has ramped up, as they have been continuing to expand their reach.

Once the informational portion of the event concluded, families lined up to receive fresh boxes and bags full of tomatoes, greens, bananas and other produce and staples that were donated.

“We were overwhelmed with the amount of support and donations from the community,” said Sonali Samarasinghe, field office director of USCRI Vermont. “When we are strong together and work together, we can make it through the struggles.”

Andrew McCarthy is a junior studying Digital Media Communications at Saint Michael’s College. This article is published through a collaboration between The Winooski News and a journalism course at Saint Michael’s College.