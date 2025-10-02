Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Announcements

'Sports In America' with David Greene joins Vermont Public’s Saturday lineup

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published October 2, 2025 at 2:18 PM EDT
A red logo with a ball and the text sports in America on a blue background on the left, and a headshot of David Greene on the right
WHYY/PRX
/
Photo: Courtesy
Sports In America with David Greene will air Saturdays at 7 a.m. on Vermont Public's main radio station, online at vermontpublic.org, and on the Vermont Public app.

Vermont Public is introducing a new addition to its weekend lineup, beginning Saturday, October 4. Sports In America with David Greene will air Saturdays at 7 a.m. on our main radio station, streaming at vermontpublic.org, and on the Vermont Public app.

Sports In America — produced by WHYY and PRX — explores the stories that shape both athletes and fans. Each week, David Greene — familiar to listeners from his years hosting NPR’s Morning Edition and KCRW’s Left, Right & Center — leads in-depth conversations across the world of sports. From the star who hits the game winner to the millions of us whose lives are touched by the game, Greene brings fresh insight and humanity to every story.

“Sports is the one thing that we all still show up for together,” Greene says in the show’s trailer.

The program will broadcast in the same time slot once home to Only A Game, which aired on Vermont Public for years before the show ended production in 2020.

“We’ve long heard from listeners who missed having a dedicated sports program on Vermont Public,” said Karen Anderson, director of radio programming & operations. “Sports inspire joy, wonder, and community, and Sports In America reflects that beautifully. We’re thrilled to bring sports programming back to our weekend schedule.”

Additional schedule changes take effect October 4:

  • Planet Money/How I Built This moves to Saturdays at 1 p.m.
  • Snap Judgment moves to Saturdays at 4 p.m.
  • Tiny Desk Radio moves to Sundays at 6 p.m.
  • Now Playing with DJ Llu expands to two hours, airing Saturdays from 8–10 p.m.
  • Afropop Worldwide moves to Sundays at 10 p.m.

As part of these updates, Jazz Night in America and Radiolab will leave the schedule.

Tune in beginning Saturday, October 4, and explore our full program lineup here. We’d love to hear what you think!
Announcements
Vermont Public Staff
