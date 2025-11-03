Mary Engisch to host ‘The Frequency’ as Mitch Wertlieb develops sports show

Starting November 4, The Frequency will welcome a new host: Mary Engisch will be taking over the mic from Mitch Wertlieb.

Mary will continue hosting All Things Considered each weekday from 4-6:30 p.m. on Vermont Public’s main radio station, while also stepping into this new role on our daily news podcast.

After more than two years as host of The Frequency, Mitch will be focusing on other projects here at Vermont Public. He’ll continue hosting Vermont This Week and is developing a new local sports program set to launch in early 2026.

"Anyone who’s listened to The Frequency or Morning Edition knows I’ve got a soft spot for sports,” Mitch said. “I love it, and we’re going to have a blast digging into Vermont sports, and even a bit of the regional and national scene, too. We’ll cover the big moments, the local stories, and everything in between."

In the coming months, we’ll also be refreshing the format and sound of The Frequency to better serve listeners, while keeping the focus on providing the latest Vermont news on your schedule.

“I’m really excited to bring some new elements to the show,” Mary said. “You’ll still get your local news, the top stories of the day — but also a bit more behind the headlines. We really want The Frequency to sound like Vermont. We’d love to hear from you about your ideas, and what would make the show more dynamic.”