Vermont Public adds NHPR's 'The Folk Show with Kate McNally' to Sunday evening lineup

Vermont Public will add The Folk Show with Kate McNally , a cherished Sunday night tradition on New Hampshire Public Radio ( NHPR ), to its lineup beginning September 14. The program will air Sunday evenings from 7-10 p.m.

2025 marks Kate McNally’s 30th year as host of The Folk Show—a milestone that reflects her enduring presence as one of New England’s most beloved voices in folk music. Known for her warmth, deep musical knowledge, and dedication to local artists, McNally has grown the show into a regional treasure.

“It’s an incredible honor to expand The Folk Show into Vermont,” said Kate McNally. “We not only share borders but we have a shared folk community that, like public radio, will become stronger from shared audiences."

This new chapter also honors the legacy of Robert Resnik, the longtime host of All The Traditions on Vermont Public, who passed away in July 2025. For decades, his voice and musical curation were a cherished part of Sundays in Vermont. This partnership is a continuation of that spirit—celebrating folk music as a source of connection, history, and community.

“We’re thrilled to welcome The Folk Show with Kate McNally to Vermont Public and continue this weekly celebration of folk music,” said Kari Anderson, senior vice president of audience and community at Vermont Public. “As we honor Robert’s lifelong dedication to music, it is incredibly meaningful to pass the baton to Kate, a talented host who shares his deep commitment to local storytelling and culture.”

This partnership also reflects how public media stations are finding practical ways to work together as funding landscapes shift.

“In uncertain times for public media, I see collaborations like this as a true bright spot,” said Emily Quirk, program director at NHPR. “We hope it serves as a model for how member stations can share talent and resources while celebrating what connects us as a region.”

Listeners in Vermont can listen live beginning Sunday, Sept. 14 on Vermont Public’s main radio network .