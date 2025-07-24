Remembering Robert Resnik, host of All the Traditions

Robert Resnik, musician and longtime host of Vermont Public's All the Traditions, passed away this week at age 72. Friends and family describe Robert as having an infectious enthusiasm for an incredibly diverse array of musical traditions. He always seemed to have a twinkle in his eye and a tap in his toe. Beyond hosting All the Traditions, he was a librarian at Fletcher Free Library in Burlington for nearly 30 years, and he was a knowledgeable mushroom forager. No matter what subject he was focused on at any particular moment, Robert was always observing, categorizing, and celebrating the world around him.

Joining us to remember him were two of Robert’s friends, Patti Casey, a Montpelier-based singer songwriter, and Mark Sustic, musician and founder of Young Traditions Vermont, a group that brings traditional music and dance to young people in our region.

We received many listener emails about Robert and his impact on the local community. Here are some of those messages, lightly edited:

Elizabeth from Charlotte writes: “I was surprised to realize that it had been nearly two decades of Robert bringing joy and learning into my Sunday evenings. I often emailed him after a show to tell him how his choices uplifted me and he always replied. Like our greater community, I am sad, but what a legacy he’s left us.”

Susan and Mark Hardy write: “We retired to the Connecticut River about 12 years ago, and radio options were limited except for 89.5 WVPR, which came in loud and clear. We quickly became loyal VPR listeners, especially wrapping up our weekend with All the Traditions. Robert Resnik wasn't just a DJ. He had a gift for creating the perfect mood with his music selections. The atmosphere he brought to life from deep in the record library always felt just right for this beautiful place.”

Elliot and Joan from Plymouth write: “We have been listening to Robert Resnik’s All the Traditions regularly since we bought our second home in Plymouth in 2008. Even when we weren't in Vermont, we streamed the show on Sunday evenings to feel connected to the peace and tranquility of our Vermont home. One of our favorite memories was a 2021 show featuring Passover music after a Zoom Seder. We wrote to thank Robert, and he kindly wrote back.”

Eric in Milton writes: “My lineage is French-Canadian and I enjoy hearing the music of the Quebecoise. Songs are powerful vehicles of emotion and transport me to my childhood visits at my grandparent's house in the Eastern Townships. Mr. Resnik's love of the genres and extensive knowledge will be missed.”

Ira writes: “One of my Sunday evening habits has been to turn on the radio after work, chop vegetables and prepare dinner as I listen to All The Traditions. I love what Robert Resnik played, and I hope to carry on the dinner-prep tradition in some form.”

Susan writes: "For many years, Robert was my Sunday afternoon gardening or puttering-around-the-house companion. His curating was perfect. I loved everything he played, and he brought me a lot of joy. He was a wonderful musician and a wonderful person. I'll miss him tremendously.”

David in Hinesburg: "I remember my early years at the Burlington Farmers' Market when we vendors would be setting up our tents and Robert would walk through City Hall Park playing his button accordion. As he approached my stand, we had a routine. I would look at what wonderful finger food we might have at that time, a strawberry or a snap pea or a cherry tomato or a husk cherry, and would grab one up and feed him gently, popping it in his mouth while his hands did not miss a beat as he walked by playing lovely music for us all. We both enjoyed this moment and tradition for many years. I have continued to love his music choices every Sunday evening as the weekend would wind down. He always had a soothing voice with a joyful spirit as he talked about and played lovely music that does not fit in modern America, but fits wonderfully in the community we call Vermont."

Jan in Westminster West: "I cried when I learned he'd died. I'm quite sure I'm not the only Vermonter who's wept. Not just Vermonters either; his influence has reached far and wide. My daughter Laura has enjoyed him immensely. Maybe the most amazing thing he did for me happened last Christmas. Laura reached out to him with a gift idea she'd thought up: Might he consider making a recording for me, a greeting of sorts? She felt a little shy asking him. Yes, yes, he said, yes! It's one of the best gifts I've ever gotten."

Kevin writes: "I want to express my deepest and sincere condolences to the family of Robert Resnik, and also my condolences to his colleagues, many friends, acquaintances and devoted listeners. Robert will be missed by all. Truly, the likes of him will never be seen or heard again. A renaissance man, who through his love of music and his effervescent persona, celebrated, and brought the community of Vermont together."

Larry and Patty write: "We had the opportunity to travel to Europe with Robert on two VPR music tours. He made the tours spectacular experiences and he was so willing to share his knowledge and enthusiasm for Celtic music. His appreciation for good food, chocolate and cheese was awesome. He was a great friend and will be sorely missed."

Beth in Bristol: "Robert was a great customer of ours at Gotham City Deli in the early '80s. He was a foodie and appreciated our food to the max! We played mostly jazz on our sound system and he appreciated our music too. He was a wonderful happy positive light and everyone at the deli loved to chat with him whenever he came in. My condolences to the family. May his memory be a blessing."

Marianna Holzer and folk musician Rik Palieri: "It’s hard to picture the Vermont music community without his music, warmth and the magical twinkle in his eyes. Robert meant so much to so many as a friend and mentor. Marianna's memories go back to her first arrival in Burlington to go to UVM and contradancing, where they first met. She listened to him on WRUV and was a big fan, hosted him with the band Colcannon down in Putney when they played at the Chelsea House, and continued to listen to his shows on Vermont Public up to this last Sunday. For Rik, he would run into Robert at many festivals and folk gatherings. Some of our fondest memories are seeing him walking around, squeezing his button accordion, playing away with his big smile and that ever present twinkle in his eyes. Robert, you will be remembered and missed by everyone that had the pleasure of meeting or listening to you."

