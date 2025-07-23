Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont state symbols and how they came to be

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published July 23, 2025 at 4:33 PM EDT

Vermont is known for its dairy farms, so it follows that the official state beverage is milk. But how did it also acquire a state mushroom, insect and mineral? Where do state symbols come from, and how are they picked?

Vermont Edition shares a recent episode of Vermont Public's podcast Brave Little State about the state flag and whether it’s time for Vermont to redesign it, as other states have done. The Vermont Historical Society’s Amanda Gustin and Katie Grant also discuss how other state symbols came to be, including the state bird, beverage, and winter sport.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here &amp; Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
