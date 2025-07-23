Vermont state symbols and how they came to be

Vermont is known for its dairy farms, so it follows that the official state beverage is milk. But how did it also acquire a state mushroom, insect and mineral? Where do state symbols come from, and how are they picked?

Vermont Edition shares a recent episode of Vermont Public's podcast Brave Little State about the state flag and whether it’s time for Vermont to redesign it, as other states have done. The Vermont Historical Society’s Amanda Gustin and Katie Grant also discuss how other state symbols came to be, including the state bird, beverage, and winter sport.

1 of 6 — Pillowcase 2007.18.486.jpg A series of photos that display or are state symbols. Vermont Historical Society 2 of 6 — Hermit Thrush Carving 1991.1.1.JPG A series of photos that display or are state symbols. Vermont Historical Society 3 of 6 — Souvenir Paperweight 2024.12.5 covered bridge.jpg A series of photos that display or are state symbols. Vermont Historical Society 4 of 6 — Souvenir Paperweight 2024.12.5a_b.jpg 5 of 6 — Wooden Skis 19542ab.JPG 6 of 6 — Ski Bibs.jpg

