A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Alternative approaches to education, from pre-k to college

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published July 16, 2025 at 3:30 PM EDT

Many longtime educators understand that the traditional one-size-fits-all approach to teaching is not always effective. There are different types of learners with unique needs.

Landmark College in Putney is designed for students who learn differently, like those with dyslexia, autism, or ADHD. The college marks its 40th anniversary this fall, and its new president Jim Dlugos is optimistic about its future.

The Willowell Foundation runs outdoor learning programs in Addison County that let young students chart their own paths. Founder and executive director Matt Schlien discusses his efforts to revive the Walden Project, a high school program focused on ecology, wellness, civic engagement and time outdoors.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

