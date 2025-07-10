A good jingle is short, catchy and teaches you a business name or phone number that you can't get out of your head — maybe even for years.

This hour we celebrate the art of the local jingle with jingle writers who have composed some legendary earworms. Jim Giberty is based in Bethel and wrote ads for local ski areas, as well as some broader New England gems, most notable, The Lobster Claw in Cape Cod. Cary Reich is based in Florida, but he penned songs for Pizza Putt and Wendell's Furniture that will be familiar to longtime Vermonters. And we hear from Daisy Nell, a folk musician who had her songs turned into local jingles — her most famous being for the Snowsville General Store in 1979.

Broadcast live on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

