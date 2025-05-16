Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Tiny Desk Vermont
Performances and interviews with local artists from NPR's Tiny Desk Contest.

Vermont musicians Fawn and The Wormdogs share their Tiny Desk Contest videos and songs

Vermont Public | By Mary Williams Engisch,
Adiah Gholston
Published May 16, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Photos by Catherine Morrissey and Adiah Gholston (Vermont Public) / Photo illustration by Sophie Stephens (Vermont Public)

Nearly 40 Vermont musicians submitted their videos to NPR's Tiny Desk Contest. Vermont Public chatted with a few about the original songs they chose and their video ideas. (And we asked them to sit at our colleague's tiny — and meticulously decorated — desk and pose for photos).

Thousands of musicians from across the country have been waiting to see whether they’ll get to perform on one of the biggest stages in music media today.

This week, NPR announced the winner of the annual Tiny Desk Contest, which provides an unsigned artist with the opportunity to record one of the namesake shows — and get all the exposure that comes with it.

Ruby Ibarra was chosen as this year's winner for her performance of the song "Bakunawa."

Nearly 40 artists from Vermont submitted entries this year, and we’ve chosen a few to share with you.

We’ll hear more from pop band Fawn and five-piece Americana band The Wormdogs.

Fawn

Fawn band member's left to right: Brady Jalili, Maddie Winklosky, Matthew Linkkila and Peal Stuart. Missing from the Photo: Tyler Lam
Adiah Gholston
Fawn band member's left to right: Brady Jalili, Maddie Winklosky, Matthew Linkkila and Pearl Stuart. Missing from the photo: Tyler Lam

Who: Pearl Stuart (vocals, songwriting), Matthew Linkkila (drums, background vocals, production), Brady Jalili (bass), Maddie Winklosky (guitar), Tyler Lam (keys)

What: A pop band that grew out of the University of Vermont and Burlington music scenes. (They placed second in UVM's Battle of the Bands.) Several band members studied music tech and business at UVM, as well.

Fun Fact: While filming in a cramped bedroom, keyboardist Tyler Lam is facing away from the camera. Band members propped up a mirror so Ty was visible in the video. (And look for an Easter egg in their Tiny Desk Contest video entry — a decorative mask on Tyler Lam's keyboard. It's the same mask featured in the YouTube video for their single, "Dogbone.")

The Wormdogs

The Wormdogs left to right:
Adiah Gholston
The Wormdogs left to right: Braden Lalancette, Danica Cunningham, Will Pearl, Eric Soszynski and Nick Ledak

Who: Braden Lalancette (upright bass), Danica Cunningham (fiddle), Eric Soszynski (guitar), Nick Ledak (guitar), Will Pearl (drums)

What: The Wormdogs is a five-piece Americana bluegrass-rock band that performed an original tune, "Bobo's Dream," for the Tiny Desk Contest.

Fun Fact: The Wormdogs call their tour van "Pup." They traveled in Pup to New Orleans in January for a month-long tour, hitting North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas and other points in the South along the way.

The Wormdogs perform "Bobo's Dream" and "Tried and True" at Vermont Public

Watch The Wormdog's entry to the Tiny Desk contest here.

