The jam band explosion of the 90s and beyond

Love 'em or hate 'em, jam bands have infiltrated our culture and forever changed the music industry. There’s the Grateful Dead and Phish, Widespread Panic, The String Cheese Incident, The Dave Matthews Band and many more.

Author Mike Ayers tells the stories of these bands in his new book, "Sharing in the Groove: The Untold Story of the 90s Jam Band Explosion and the Scene that Followed." The oral history chronicles the rise of the jam band genre in the 1990s and the culture that surrounded those bands. We talk about some of the biggest jam bands to come out of Vermont, and remember iconic local concerts. Ayers is a veteran music journalist, and he’s been to more than 20 Grateful Dead shows and 130 Phish shows.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

