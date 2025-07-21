Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont's first neonics restrictions go into effect

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published July 21, 2025 at 2:06 PM EDT
People dressed in homemade bee costumes hold yellow and black signs calling for lawmakers to protect pollinators.
Abagael Giles
/
Vermont Public
Members of the Honeybee Steelband showed their support at the Statehouse for a bill to ban neonicotinoid-coated seeds in February 2024.

Last year, Vermont became the second state in the nation to ban pesticides called neonicotinoids, or neonics. Now, that ban is going into effect: As of July 1st, outdoor application on crops and ornamental plants is prohibited, and a ban on neonic-treated crop seeds begins on January 1, 2029.

Many farmers use neonic-treated seeds to keep pests away, but they are toxic to pollinators like honey bees. Some growers will be able to apply for exemptions, and the state's Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is currently working to define the exemption rules. Steve Dwinell, the director of the public health and agricultural resource management division, shares an update on their progress.

Soil specialist Heather Darby with the University of Vermont Extension is conducting research around the state on how neonics affect crop yields. And pollinator health specialist Scott McArt of Cornell University discusses New York's neonics law, which also passed last year.

Broadcast live on Monday, July 21, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

