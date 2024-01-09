Vermont lawmakers want to phase out neonic insecticides to help pollinators

A House lawmaker has introduced a bill that would phase out the use of neonicotinoids in agriculture.

The controversial insecticides, also known as 'neonics', coat most of the commercial corn feed sold in Vermont. But some beekeepers say the chemicals are killing their bees.

Rutland-Bennington Representative Robin Chesnut Tangerman says a similar law passed in New York State, making it easier for Vermont to address the issue.

“This is the first bill that has the potential to have a real impact on increasing pollinator health, and that’s possible by the fact that we are pairing with a much larger state to make that a reality," Chesnut Tangerman says.

Chesnut Tangerman says a state as large as New York banning neonicotinoids will force seed companies to offer products without the insecticides.

The bill proposes banning the sale and use of neonicotinoid-treated soybean or grain seeds. It also proposes outlawing the use of neonicotinoid pesticides.

The bill cites several scientific studies that show the substances harm pollinators, including honeybees, and contribute to reduced bird biodiversity.

