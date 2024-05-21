Here are the bills vetoed by Gov. Phil Scott

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has formally blocked some of the legislation that passed the Democrat-majority House and Senate this year.

The Legislature can try to override Scott's vetoes — passing the bills into law despite his disapproval — with two-thirds majority votes in June.

This list will be updated as the governor announces more vetoes.

H.706 - Neonicotinoid pesticides

Scott vetoed this bill that would effectively ban the prophylactic use of neonicotinoid pesticides in Vermont. Nearly all of the corn and soy seed grown in the United States is coated with the pesticides. The insecticides are toxic to bees and other pollinators, which face mounting threats from climate change and disease.

In a statement, Scott called the legislation "anti-farmer" and said it places an unfair and disproportionate burden on dairy farmers who rely on growing corn for feed.

The beekeeping industry has consistently called for a ban on neonicotinoids, and several beekeepers told lawmakers this year they view the policy as essential to the honey industry's survival in Vermont. Dairy farmers in Vermont were split on the issue, with organic farmers and the Champlain Valley Farming Coalition testifying in support of the policy, and several other farmers raising concerns.

S.18 - Flavored tobacco ban

This bill would have banned the sale of flavored tobacco products, such as menthol cigarettes and flavored e-cigarettes. Scott vetoed the bill in early April, and lawmakers said they did not plan to attempt an override.

