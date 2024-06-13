Gov. Phil Scott vetoes data privacy bill

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a data privacy bill that would allow Vermonters to sue large tech companies for misusing sensitive personal information.

Scott said the provision could subject Vermont businesses to frivolous lawsuits.

He said earlier this week that businesses are also worried about the cost of complying with data privacy requirements contained in the legislation.

"We’re receiving an enormous amount of concern from small businesses throughout the state," Scott said, "and that’s elevated over the last two or three days.”

Proponents of the legislation say it represents one of the strongest data privacy initiatives in the country.

Bradford Rep. Monique Priestley said Congress’ failure to rein in Big Tech has forced states to take action. And she said the consumer protections contained in the bill protect residents against the new dangers of the digital age.

“The more of our data that is scraped and sold to entities across the world and then breached and things like that, the more we are open to scams, identity theft," Priestly said.

National consumer protection groups, including Consumer Reports and the Electronic Privacy Information Center, have said the bill could mark a “turning point” in state privacy laws.

Democratic lawmakers say they’ll attempt to override Scott’s veto when they return to Montpelier next week.

