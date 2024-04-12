Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont lawmakers will not attempt override of governor's flavored tobacco ban veto

Vermont Public | By Lola Duffort
Published April 12, 2024 at 3:37 PM EDT
menthol-cigarettes-istock-liudmila-chernetska
Liudmila Chernetska/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
This legislative session, state lawmakers passed a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products in Vermont. That includes menthol cigarettes and flavored e-juices for vapes.

The governor vetoed a bill last week that would have banned the sale of flavored vaping and tobacco products in Vermont — and it now appears lawmakers won't override him.

Supporters of the measure argued it was necessary to deter young people from getting hooked on nicotine.

But Republican Gov. Phil Scott expressed concerns about a loss in state revenues. He also argued it would be hypocritical to enact such a ban while Vermont continues to benefit from the sale of flavored cannabis and alcohol products.

It takes a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate to override a veto. And while the bill passed both chambers by wide margins, it never met that threshold. This week, Democratic Senator Phil Baruth announced on the Senate floor that the chamber would not attempt an override.

Backers of the legislation, who have pursued the ban for years, say they'll continue exploring their options.

More from Vermont Edition: Flavored nicotine ban up in the air after Gov. Scott's veto

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Government & PoliticsPhil ScottVermont LegislatureSmokingLocal News
Lola Duffort
Lola is Vermont Public's education and youth reporter, covering schools, child care, the child protection system and anything that matters to kids and families. She's previously reported in Vermont, New Hampshire, Florida (where she grew up) and Canada (where she went to college).
See stories by Lola Duffort
Latest Stories