Vermont lawmakers will not attempt override of governor's flavored tobacco ban veto

The governor vetoed a bill last week that would have banned the sale of flavored vaping and tobacco products in Vermont — and it now appears lawmakers won't override him.

Supporters of the measure argued it was necessary to deter young people from getting hooked on nicotine.

But Republican Gov. Phil Scott expressed concerns about a loss in state revenues. He also argued it would be hypocritical to enact such a ban while Vermont continues to benefit from the sale of flavored cannabis and alcohol products.

It takes a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate to override a veto. And while the bill passed both chambers by wide margins, it never met that threshold. This week, Democratic Senator Phil Baruth announced on the Senate floor that the chamber would not attempt an override.

Backers of the legislation, who have pursued the ban for years, say they'll continue exploring their options.

