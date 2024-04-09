Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Flavored nicotine ban up in the air after Gov. Scott's veto

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published April 9, 2024 at 3:32 PM EDT

Around half of Vermont cigarette smokers use flavored tobacco, like menthols, and about 90% of Vermonters who use e-cigarettes choose flavors, according to a survey that uses data from 2016 to 2022 that came out last monthfrom Vermont’s Department of Health.

This legislative session, state lawmakers passed a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products in Vermont. That includes menthol cigarettes to flavored e-juices for vapes. Lawmakers say it would help keep kids and young people from becoming addicted to tobacco. Last week, Gov. Phil Scott vetoed the bill. Now, legislators who support the bill are working to see if they can get enough votes to override the veto.

Our guests:

  • State Sen. Ginny Lyons, Chittenden-Southeast District Democrat who sponsored S.18
  • Bob Kinzel, Vermont Public senior reporter

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

