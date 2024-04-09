Flavored nicotine ban up in the air after Gov. Scott's veto

Around half of Vermont cigarette smokers use flavored tobacco, like menthols, and about 90% of Vermonters who use e-cigarettes choose flavors, according to a survey that uses data from 2016 to 2022 that came out last monthfrom Vermont’s Department of Health.

This legislative session, state lawmakers passed a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products in Vermont. That includes menthol cigarettes to flavored e-juices for vapes. Lawmakers say it would help keep kids and young people from becoming addicted to tobacco. Last week, Gov. Phil Scott vetoed the bill. Now, legislators who support the bill are working to see if they can get enough votes to override the veto.

State Sen. Ginny Lyons , Chittenden-Southeast District Democrat who sponsored S.18

, Chittenden-Southeast District Democrat who sponsored S.18 Bob Kinzel, Vermont Public senior reporter

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

