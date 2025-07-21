Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Robert Resnik, longtime Vermont Public music host, dies at 72

Vermont Public | By Mark Davis,
Mary Williams Engisch
Published July 21, 2025 at 4:29 PM EDT
Robert Resnik in the Vermont Public studio.
Vermont Public
Robert Resnik was host of Vermont Public's folk and world music show All the Traditions, a position he held since 1996.

This post will be updated.

Robert Resnik, who spent 29 years hosting Vermont Public’s folk and world music show All the Traditions, has died. He was 72.

Resnik is remembered as a singular figure in the state’s music scene.

“He always seemed to find a way to break out into song,” Vermont Public Music Manager Helen Lyons said. “He had a song for every moment, every occasion, and that's often how a conversation would go.”

Resnik’s three-hour Sunday show reflected his omnivorous approach to music of the world, and his passion for elevating Vermont musicians.

A man in a scarf and tophat holds an accordion.
Courtesy
Robert Resnik played more than 25 instruments and performed weekly music programs at Burlington's Fletcher Free Library, where he was also a librarian.

“I remember music as one of my earliest memories. Singing around the house, and we used to sing in the car when we were driving around,” Resnik once told the Vermont Arts Council. “I think when you talk about music and the emotions that are brought by something as elemental as the beating of your heart and how your memories go back beyond memory to music that somebody sang to you … that’s essentially what I’m doing on the radio.”

Resnik played more than 25 instruments, and performed and recorded with a variety of musical combinations for kids and adults. He was a librarian at Fletcher Free Library in Burlington for 28 years, and performed weekly musical programs for children there.

He also wrote music reviews for local publications including Seven Days, and served as a consultant for area concert venues. In 2013, he wrote the book Legendary Locals of Burlington, and in 2019, he was awarded the prestigious Herb Lockwood Prize in the Arts. He was also inducted into international Folk DJ Hall of Fame.

Resnik had suffered from Parkinson’s disease in recent years. Resnik's family shared that he died at home, surrounded by loved ones. Arrangements are pending.

His family requested that people “listen to some of your favorite music, eat something delicious and send love to your family and friends,” in his memory.
Tags
Local News Local NewsObituaries
Mark Davis
Mark Davis has spent more than a decade working as a reporter in Vermont, focusing on both daily and long-form stories. Prior joining Vermont Public as assistant news director, he worked for five years at Seven Days, the alt-weekly in Burlington, where he won national awards for his criminal justice reporting. Before that, he spent nine years at the Valley News, where he won state and national awards for his coverage of the criminal justice system, Topical Storm Irene, and other topics. He has also served as a producer and editor for the Rumblestrip podcast. He graduated from the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism.
See stories by Mark Davis
Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
See stories by Mary Williams Engisch

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories