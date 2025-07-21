Robert Resnik, longtime Vermont Public music host, dies at 72

This post will be updated.

Robert Resnik, who spent 29 years hosting Vermont Public’s folk and world music show All the Traditions, has died. He was 72.

Resnik is remembered as a singular figure in the state’s music scene.

“He always seemed to find a way to break out into song,” Vermont Public Music Manager Helen Lyons said. “He had a song for every moment, every occasion, and that's often how a conversation would go.”

Resnik’s three-hour Sunday show reflected his omnivorous approach to music of the world, and his passion for elevating Vermont musicians.

Courtesy Robert Resnik played more than 25 instruments and performed weekly music programs at Burlington's Fletcher Free Library, where he was also a librarian.

“I remember music as one of my earliest memories. Singing around the house, and we used to sing in the car when we were driving around,” Resnik once told the Vermont Arts Council. “I think when you talk about music and the emotions that are brought by something as elemental as the beating of your heart and how your memories go back beyond memory to music that somebody sang to you … that’s essentially what I’m doing on the radio.”

Resnik played more than 25 instruments, and performed and recorded with a variety of musical combinations for kids and adults. He was a librarian at Fletcher Free Library in Burlington for 28 years, and performed weekly musical programs for children there.

He also wrote music reviews for local publications including Seven Days, and served as a consultant for area concert venues. In 2013, he wrote the book Legendary Locals of Burlington, and in 2019, he was awarded the prestigious Herb Lockwood Prize in the Arts. He was also inducted into international Folk DJ Hall of Fame.

Resnik had suffered from Parkinson’s disease in recent years. Resnik's family shared that he died at home, surrounded by loved ones. Arrangements are pending.

His family requested that people “listen to some of your favorite music, eat something delicious and send love to your family and friends,” in his memory.

