Vermont Public's Thanksgiving Holiday Programming: Celebrating beloved traditions

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published November 19, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST
Join us this Thanksgiving week for delightful holiday programming, beloved traditions, and great music.

Tune to Vermont Public Classical throughout the week for timeless music and great company.

Wednesday, Nov. 22, noon and 7 p.m.: Listen for Giving Thanks — a celebration of stories and songs about gratitude, with special guests Stanley Tucci, Anne Lamotte, Deepak Chopra and more!

Thursday, Nov. 23, noon to 2 p.m.: It's Turkey Confidential with host Francis Lam. Lam takes questions from listeners and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks across the country.

Friday, Nov. 24, at noon, and Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.: Vermont Public's Mary Engisch brings us the fourth annual Safe & Sound: Leftovers & Gratitude. Hear songs from Vermont musicians and performers that revolve around the theme of "home."  Artists include Dwight & Nicole, A2VT, Noah Kahan, Kat Wright Trio, Fattie B and more! 
