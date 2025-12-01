Giving Tuesday 2025: Support public media and fight hunger

Vermont Public is once again teaming up with Vermont Foodbank and the Vermont Community Foundation for its 11th annual Giving Tuesday partnership, mobilizing generosity to support Vermonters facing hunger and food insecurity.

Now through Giving Tuesday, every gift made to Vermont Public will activate the equivalent of 18 meals for Vermont Foodbank to provide to Vermonters facing food insecurity, thanks to contributions from the Vermont Community Foundation and its fundholders.

Plus, when Vermont Public receives 2,000 gifts, the Holly and Bob Miller Charitable Fund and the Food for the Soul Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation will contribute an additional $125,000 to the Foodbank — the equivalent of more than 140,000 additional meals.

“It’s a privilege to partner again with Vermont Foodbank and the Vermont Community Foundation for Giving Tuesday,” said Vijay Singh, Vermont Public CEO. “Our mission is rooted in serving and uplifting communities across the state, and this day reflects that spirit in action. Vermonters continue to meet the moment, helping one another while also supporting the vital role of public media.”

Giving Tuesday, a global celebration of philanthropy held annually the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, encourages people to channel their holiday spirit into supporting community organizations and initiatives that strengthen local well-being.

This long-standing partnership has played a vital role in helping meet the rising demand for food assistance. Over 11 years, Vermont Public’s audience has helped secure more than 455,000 meals for Vermonters experiencing hunger.

“We’ve seen again how powerful partnership is here in Vermont — whether it is responding to floods or supporting each other through harmful disruptions in important federal programs like SNAP — people in Vermont continue to pull together and use their voices and resources for the good of everyone,” said John Sayles, CEO of Vermont Foodbank. “Keeping public media strong is part of that equation. Together, we can make sure we all have access to the nourishing food we need and want.”

This year’s campaign comes at a particularly challenging time. According to the Vermont Foodbank, in recent weeks several Vermont communities have shared concerns about food accessibility, specifically related to food shelves, citing examples of increased traffic, expanded hours, concern about having enough food, and messages from community members who are struggling to put dinner on the table. Recent years have brought a cascade of hardships, including catastrophic flooding, a worsening housing crisis, economic strain, fluctuating SNAP benefits, and ripple effects from federal disruptions.

“For more than a decade, Giving Tuesday has been a chance for Vermonters to show what generosity looks like in action,” said Dan Smith, president & CEO of the Vermont Community Foundation “This partnership between Vermont Public, Vermont Foodbank, and the Vermont Community Foundation brings together listeners, neighbors, and community members whose collective spirit makes these gifts possible. In a year where more Vermonters are turning to local programs for support, we’re deeply grateful to our fundholders, who have added $125,000 to expand the match and help even more Vermonters put food on the table.”