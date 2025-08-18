Vermont Public wins National Edward R. Murrow Award for 2024 solar eclipse coverage

Vermont Public has been honored with a National Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for its multimedia coverage of the 2024 total solar eclipse.

Vermont Public received recognition in the “Excellence in Innovation” category. The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.

“With northern Vermont uniquely positioned in the path of totality, our team saw a rare and extraordinary opportunity to go all out in our coverage,” said Angela Evancie, senior vice president of content at Vermont Public. “One of public media's most important roles is as a connector—and not just in the wake of tragedy and disaster. Joy, wonder and straight-up fun are equally important reasons for us to marshal our resources around a collective experience.”

The winning coverage includes a video special on the science of solar eclipses that aired on Vermont Public’s main television station and was viewed more than 35,000 times on YouTube and PBS on demand. Following the eclipse, Vermont Public produced a short documentary that captures some of the euphoria viewers experienced in Vermont’s path of totality.

Vermont Eclipse: Reflections on Totality

Leading up to the eclipse, Vermont Public prepared Vermonters and visitors alike with essential resources, safety information, and learning guides for educators and families. They were shared broadly by school districts, public officials and agencies, other media organizations, community groups and individuals.

Much of the preview coverage centered around viewing safety and access, including for Vermont’s blind and low-vision community. A feature about the LightSound Device , which converts light into sound, sparked interest across the state to make the eclipse experience more inclusive, and an event partnership with the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. When eclipse day arrived, Vermont Public hosted a watch party at the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury that drew nearly 10,000 people; it was also broadcast live on radio, TV and online, providing comprehensive access to audiences who couldn't view the eclipse in person.

The RTDNA, the world’s largest professional organization devoted to electronic journalism, honors outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism through the Edward R. Murrow Awards each year. Vermont Public won two Regional Murrow Awards earlier this year.